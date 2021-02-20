Sunday snow before warmer week

It was frigid start to the day area-wide, but that cold stretch is finally coming to an end. This morning's low of -12 in Eau Claire made today the 15th day in a row with a sub-zero low temperature.

While we didn't see temperatures dip as low as they did during the 2019 cold snap, this was the most consecutive days we've dipped below zero since 1996. The longest stretch of days with sub-zero lows on record was 22 days in January and February 1895.



Before we can enjoy temperatures near or above 40, we have to get through some snow. Clouds have settled in Saturday afternoon, and we'll continue to stay mostly cloudy overnight.

Snow chances hold off until late Sunday morning, but will pick up in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected south and east of our area, but most of us can expect at least some accumulation Sunday.

Totals in the Eau Claire area as well as Chippewa and Dunn Counties will likely range anywhere from a trace to 2". The farther south you go, the better chances there are for accumulation and higher totals. Portions of southern Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson County could see up to 3", meanwhile areas north of Highway 8 likely won't see much.

This will be a fairly short duration event, and snow will end by Sunday night. Even with lower end snow totals, some roads could be slippery. The biggest impacts to travel conditions will be late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

After that, we stay mostly cloudy but dry into Monday, with slight chances for rain or snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This time period is when we will see warmer temperatures in the mid upper 30s, with a chance to hit 40 on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be above average for much of the upcoming week, and the warmest we've seen in more than two weeks.