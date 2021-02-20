St. Mary’s Springs wins Division 2 Hockey Championship for the second year in a row

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It’s WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships Saturday.

St. Mary’s Springs and Superior are the first teams to take the ice, vying to become the Division 2 State Champion.

Brady Welsch for St. Mary’s Springs was the first to score, about four minutes into the game.

It was the only puck to make it in Superior’s goal, goalie Jamin Durfee saved the other 15 shots on goal.

Superior had two shot on goal in the period, both within 30 seconds of the other.

The period ends with St. Mary Springs 1-0 over Superior.

In the second period, both teams took fewer shots on goal, but St. Mary’s Springs still had the offensive advantage, taking 8 shots. Superior took 7.

It was Durfee who kept it a one-point game leading into the third period, not letting any of the St. Mary’s shots this period into his goal.

The third period began on power play, and it St. Mary’s Spring took advantage of it to make their second goal of the game, the puck was sent in by Dayne Deanovich.

It’s the first goal made on a powerplay throughout the game.

With 12:30 left in the game, Superior received a 5 minute major penalty, another advantage to St. Mary’s Spring.

With three minutes left in the five minute major, Calvin Grass scored his 27 goal of the season with assistance from Brady Welsch.

With 6:16 left in the game, Superior’s Andrew Rude scored St. Mary’s, putting his team on the board. It came only seconds after a shot bounced of the pipe.

With two minutes left Superior pulled Durfee out of the net in an attempt to get another point on the board, and 30 seconds later called a time out.

Durfee had blocked 37 goals throughout the game.

Superior’s last minute attempts to score fell short against St. Mary’s dominant offense. Brady Welsch scored his second goal of the game and 44th goal of the season on an empty net

The game ends 4-1. St. Mary’s Springs wins it’s second championship in just as many years.

The Magic of March app sponsored by Delta Dental.