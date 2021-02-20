Skateboarding champion charged for hosting Los Angeles party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A skateboarding world champion is among five people prosecutors in Southern California have charged with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles Times reports Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax District, held a party last month with at least 40 people that was shut down by police after receiving a complaint. Huston and Essa were both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor. Neither could be reached for comment.