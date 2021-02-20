Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:48 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 4, Eagan 2

Breck 2, Blake 1

Buffalo 2, St. Louis Park 1

Delano 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, International Falls 1

Eastview 2, Burnsville 1

Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Totino-Grace 4

Hastings 6, Simley 3

Hill-Murray 3, Wayzata 1

Holy Angels 4, St. Paul Academy 1

Lakeville North 8, Farmington 2

Rochester Century 4, Rochester John Marshall 0

Rosemount 5, Prior Lake 2

Winona 4, Red Wing 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Breck 2, Blake 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 0

Edina 8, North Wright County 1

Forest Lake 2, East Ridge 1

Holy Family Catholic 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Mounds View 4, Woodbury 1

Northfield 3, Mankato East 1

Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 1

Roseau 4, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

