Saturday’s playoff basketball highlights, scores

(WQOW) - Saturday's boys basketball regional finals scores:

Division 1

Sectional 1

River Falls 66, Hudson 61

Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37 - game recap here

View the entire D1 bracket here

Division 2

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 63, Amery 41

Altoona 59, Somerset 54

View the entire D2 bracket here

Division 3

Sectional 1

Northwestern 78, Cameron 68

Neillsville 38, Stratford 36

St. Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39

View the entire D3 bracket here

Division 4

Sectional 1

Clear Lake 65, Webster 43

Hurley 63, Phillips 54

Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47

Sectional 3

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44

View the entire D4 bracket here

Division 5

Sectional 1

McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50

Sectional 3

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74

View the entire D5 bracket here

