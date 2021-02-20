Saturday’s playoff basketball highlights, scores
(WQOW) - Saturday's boys basketball regional finals scores:
Division 1
Sectional 1
River Falls 66, Hudson 61
Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37 - game recap here
View the entire D1 bracket here
Division 2
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 63, Amery 41
Altoona 59, Somerset 54
View the entire D2 bracket here
Division 3
Sectional 1
Northwestern 78, Cameron 68
Neillsville 38, Stratford 36
St. Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39
View the entire D3 bracket here
Division 4
Sectional 1
Clear Lake 65, Webster 43
Hurley 63, Phillips 54
Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47
Sectional 3
Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44
View the entire D4 bracket here
Division 5
Sectional 1
McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50
Sectional 3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74