MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Norman Powell scored a season-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81, closing the game with an 11-0 run. Toronto earned its third straight win. Fred VanVleet had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 10 points and nine boards. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 13 and Jordan McLaughlin had 11.