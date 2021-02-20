Protesters revive demands for Armenian government to resign

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister and his government gathered in the center of the country’s capital for the first time since winter weather put their movement on hold. The protesters met on Freedom Square and marched off in several directions, shutting down traffic in central Yerevan on Saturday. Several rows of police blocked off the government building as protest participants reconvened on Republic Square. The demonstration revives a wave of protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that arose in November after he signed a ceasefire with Azerbaijan that ceded territory occupied by Armenian forces. The deal ended a six-week war over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakhin territory in which thousands died.