Polar Plunge raises thousands for Wisconsin Special Olympics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday was the Wisconsin Special Olympics' biggest fundraiser of the year: the Polar Plunge. While participants didn't actually into icy water, they did plunge down the hill at Pinehurst Park to make for easier social distancing.

Dozens came to the park to sled, snowshoe, and support the 9,000 athletes that participate in Wisconsin's Special Olympics.

Director of Special Events, Alyse Peters, said with this being the program's largest annual fundraiser, the money gained sets the stage for the rest of the year and how much athletes can gain from Special Olympics.

"Athletes across the state are able to get free health programming, competitions, training, and lifelong friends because Special Olympics is really a community for people with or without disabilities to come together and share in inclusion and the joy of sport," Peters said.

According to Peters, Saturday's Eau Claire Polar Plunge raised nearly $10,000 dollars of the $30,000 goal. If you missed the festivities, you can still donate by clicking here.