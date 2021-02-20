Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred. United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.