COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and ninth-ranked Maryland completed a season sweep of Minnesota with a 94-62 victory. Diamond Miller added 20 points with three steals and Katie Benzan finished with 17 points for the Terrapins, who have won five consecutive games by an average of 35 points. Kadi Sissoko led Minnesota with 16 points and seven rebounds.