North defeats Memorial for regional title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Huskies are regional champs for a second consecutive year, after beating the Old Abes 53 to 37 in the regional final.

It was all North to start the game, as the Huskies took a 16-0 lead early.

After a layup from North's Eli Persons to close the half, Huskies took a 30-12 lead into halftime.

Old Abes kept fighting back and midway through the second Marco Ebeling's three pointer got Memorial within 10 points.

But the Huskies never trailed, and are on to Sectionals.

"This group -- they've been fantastic all season," said Huskies Head Coach Todd Marks. "They played for each other, did whatever we asked of them and we've had incredible senior leadership. It's just really special for these kids to have that pay off at the end."

"It couldn't feel any better just to get it in the crosstown game," said Huskies Senior Chad Kron. "There's no better feeling than this honestly. We were just moving the ball really well and we're not done by any means. We've got a big week ahead of us and I can't wait."

Memorial and North split their games in the regular season.

The Huskies will start Sectionals on Thursday.