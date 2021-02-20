Myanmar anti-coup protesters honor woman shot dead by police

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar’s two largest cities are paying tribute to the young woman who died after being shot by police during a rally against the military takeover. An impromptu memorial created under an elevated roadway in Yangon on Saturday attracted around 1,000 protesters. A wreath of bright yellow flowers has been hung beneath a photograph of the woman, who was shot in the capital on February. 9, two days before her 20th birthday. Her death is the first confirmed among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the military took power on February 1. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price offered his government’s condolences and reiterated calls on the military to refrain from violence against peaceful protestors.