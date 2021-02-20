Iraqi officials: Rockets strike north air base, one injured

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says at least four rockets have struck an Iraqi airbase, while four other security officials say that one individual was wounded in the attack on the base, where where an American defense company services combat aircraft. Four security officials say the the individual wounded at Balad airbase in Salahaddin province on Saturday night worked for the company, and one of them says his nationality was South African. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They say U.S. defense company Sallyport has its headquarters within the airbase, and currently has 46 personnel there contracted to provide base services to support Iraq’s F-16 program.