Extreme weather testing Biden’s disaster management skills

WASHINGTON (AP) — The extreme winter weather that left residents of Texas and other Southern states shivering through an unseasonal cold spell is testing President Joe Biden’s disaster management skills. Part of the job of being president includes responding to the destruction that natural disasters leave behind. Biden says he hopes to travel to Texas next week, but he doesn’t want his presence to distract from the recovery. The president is working on several fronts to address the situation and to avoid repeating the mistakes of predecessors who got tripped up by inadequate or insensitive responses in times of disaster.