Doctor says 5 killed in Somalia’s election-related violence

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A health worker in Somalia’s capital says at least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded in violence related to protests over the country’s delayed election. A doctor at the Medina hospital spoke the day after Somali security forces fired on hundreds of people peacefully demonstrating in Mogadishu over the delayed vote. The capital was calm on Saturday, and streets were open again after being blocked. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as the Feb. 8 election date came and went without resolution of issues related to how the vote is conducted.