Chippewa Falls wins Girls Hockey Championship in overtime

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It’s WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships Saturday.

Boy’s Division 2 have already taken to the ice, and now it’s time for the girls.

It’s the #4 seed University School of Milwaukee Co-op facing off against the #3 seed Chippewa Falls Co-op.

Penalties early in the first period caused power plays and four-on-four play, but neither team was able to score.

The teams, well matched offensively and defensively, got few shots on goal in the period. Chippewa Falls got 6, University School of Milwaukee had one.

But, that one shot by Emily Mueller led to the only goal of the period.

Both teams looked to get more shots on goal in the second period, and both were able to do so. But the Chippewa’s 11 shots and Milwaukee’s 5 were all saved by the goalies.

The score remains 1-0 heading into the third period.

Only 40 seconds in to the third period, Ella Ausman scored the first goal for Chippewa Falls Co-op with an assist from Sidney Polzin.

It was a play that went under review, as there was question initially as to if the puck went past the goal line.

After shooting at Chippewa Falls goalie Caroline O-Dell three times, the fourth shot, courtesy of Jordan Bonk went in.

Just a couple minutes later, Chippewa Falls comes back and scores at the hands of Sidney Polzin.

At the end of the third period the teams are tied 2-2 and will now go into overtime.

High energy overtime play began with neutral play and then several shots on Chippewa Falls that O-Dell was able to block.

It was Chippewa Falls player Joey Schemenauer that ended up scoring to win 3-2 with just under five minutes left in overtime. You can see the winning goal in the player above.