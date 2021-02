WAUSAU (WQOW) - The Cadott Hornets wrestling team won three bouts Saturday, but was bounced by Coleman High School in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 state semifinals.

Coleman, the top seed, won 46-18 to advance to the championship against second-seeded Mineral Point. The Pointers edged the Cougars 33-32 for the title.

Find full results from Saturday's team state tournament here