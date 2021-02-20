Businesses shaken after London Road break-ins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search is still ongoing for suspects related to a string of reported business break-ins on London Road.

And on Friday, we heard how owners and employees felt when they found their doors shattered.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and the Eau Claire Police Department responded to several reports of burglaries near London Road and Skeels Avenue.

Suspects broke through the glass doors of La Luna Supermarket, Eau Claire Games and Aracade, La Nortenita and Williams Diamond Center.

Williams Diamond Center's owner Denise Wurtzel said they stole some coins, silver, gold and fake display jewelry.

She closed the store for the day to take inventory, but she's glad no one was hurt.

"It does rattle you. It shakes you, but the first thing I knew is this is the only way I ever want to be robbed is when nobody's at my store," Wurtzel said. "So the safety of my employees and my customers was never at risk and I'm very thankful for that. We're very positive. It's very emotional for some of my employees this morning and like you said, you become shaken."

The owner's son of La Luna said the thieves stole more than $3,000 from their family store.

"When she told me that, that someone came to steal from our store, I was angry, but we can't do anything because it was too early and hopefully the police service will do their job," said Victor Castro, employee at La Luna Supermarket and the owner's son.

Castro said his family has owned La Luna for the past four years and Wurtzel said they've been at their current location on London Road since 1997. Both said they've never been burglarized before.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a colorful design on the back.

The Sheriff's Office admits the pictures make it hard to see faces but hope the clothing will point investigators in the right direction.

If you have any information about who may be responsible, you are asked to contact Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Detective Gail Gregory at 715-839-4777 if the information is specific to La Luna or Eau Claire Games and Arcade.

If your tip is about La Nortenita or Williams Diamond Center, contact Eau Claire Police Detective Ben Wutschke at 715-839-4983 or Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.