ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored 38 seconds apart in the first period, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1. Marcus Foligno added a third-period goal for the Wild, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Sam Steel scored for Anaheim, which has dropped three of its last four. John Gibson made 24 saves.