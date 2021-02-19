UK vows to share vaccines, but details thin as G-7 meets

LONDON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are holding their first meeting of 2021, and getting coronavirus vaccines to people around the world is top of the agenda. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States. Johnson will promise to give “the majority of any future surplus vaccines” to the U.N.-backed COVAX effort for the world’s most vulnerable people, though details are unclear. Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe and the U.S. should allocate up to 5% of their current vaccine supplies to poor countries. Friday’s meeting is President Joe Biden’s first major multilateral engagement since taking office.