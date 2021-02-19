Skaters association reaches fundraising goal for new skatepark

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new skatepark is closer to becoming a reality in Eau Claire and while there is still a ways to go, the Eau Claire Skaters Association has announced it has reached its fundraising goal.

Founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association Gabe Brummett said they began a $75,000 fundraising goal back in 2013 shortly after Lakeshore Skate Park opened.

He said Lakeshore is a smaller park and doesn't fully serve the amount of skateboarders in the city.

The Pablo Foundation recently awarded the skaters association a $10,000 grant which gives them the money needed to construct a new skate park within Boyd Park that should be double the size of Lakeshore.

"Skateboarding, just like any other activity that our kids may pursue, be it hocket or football whatever it is, they need to have space to feel that sense of belonging in a community," Brummett said.

Brummett added the next step is to work with the city on hosting public input sessions so they can plan the details of the future park.

Brummett said that they are still accepting donations and that any more funds would make the future park even better.