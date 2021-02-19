Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first press conference as defense secretary, Lloyd Austin says progress toward a durable peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. Austin, a retired four-star Army general, says the Biden administration is “methodically and deliberately” assessing its next steps in Afghanistan, where U.S. troops have been present for nearly 20 years. The U.S. has about 2,500 troops there, and Austin says there will be no “hasty” withdrawal. Austin suggested the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a deal struck by the Trump administration a year ago for the withdrawal of all foreign troops by May 1.