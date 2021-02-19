Our Native Daughters bring Black women’s voices to forefront

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new documentary on the band Our Native Daughters tells the stories of Black enslaved women. The Smithsonian Channel documentary focuses on the album created by Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah. The project connected those ancestral stories to their own modern day experiences as Black women. All of them have experienced dismissals of their interest in acoustic and folk music. The documentary traces the history of Black music and instruments. Russell called the music “a healing experience.” The documentary airs Monday.