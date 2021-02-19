Skip to Content

Homicide suspect out on cash bond

Updated
Last updated today at 9:27 pm
9:25 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Selwyn Smith
Selwyn Smith in court on Feb. 15.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Eau Claire last Friday, is out on a $10,000 cash bond.

Selwyn Smith, 55, is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide for allegedly shooting Freddie Flowers, 38, at a house on Dodge Street on Feb. 12.

The conditions of his release include not leaving the state and not possessing or using any weapons.

He will be back in court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Related Story: Eau Claire murder suspect claims self defense

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content