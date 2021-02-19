Homicide suspect out on cash bond

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Eau Claire last Friday, is out on a $10,000 cash bond.

Selwyn Smith, 55, is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide for allegedly shooting Freddie Flowers, 38, at a house on Dodge Street on Feb. 12.

The conditions of his release include not leaving the state and not possessing or using any weapons.

He will be back in court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.

