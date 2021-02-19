2 dead after Air Force trainer jet crashes in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Air Force pilots were killed when a trainer jet crashed near an Alabama airport. The crash involved a T-38 trainer aircraft assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Officials from the 14th Flying Training Wing confirmed in a news release that both pilots aboard the aircraft were killed. The pilots were flying a training mission. Their names are being withheld until the families are notified. The jet crashed at about 5:30 p.m. near Dannelly Field in Montgomery. A safety investigation board will convene to investigate.