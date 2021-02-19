North stuns Central, advances to face Memorial Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- It was the first time the Old Abes hosted a playoff game in five years and they performed on their home court, beating Wisconsin Rapids 67-57 on Friday.

Memorial was trailing by six to start the second half.

A few minutes in, Lucas Ebeling's layup gave the Old Abes the lead and they held on to it for the rest of the game.

"This is the goal you work for all year, to play in the playoffs and be playing your best basketball," said Memorial head coach Chad Brieske. "So proud of those guys. We were challenged at halftime by a great team. The way we responded is the way this team has responded all year. They stayed together, we fought hard, we played amazing defense in the second half."

Eau Claire North had the game of the night on Friday, in their battle against La Crosse Central.

The Huskies were down in the second half, and with seconds on the clock Roscoe Rennock hit the buzzer beater to tie the game at 50.

Central took back control in overtime, but with seconds left Chad Kron sank the three pointer to give North a 58-57 win.

Memorial will host North Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the regional finals.