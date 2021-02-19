Local Special Olympian benefits from Polar Plunge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This year's Polar Plunge includes no plunging into water, but in Pinehurst Park Saturday morning, people will be raising money for the Special Olympics, including Mike Shilts of Elk Mound, who is a Special Olympics champion.

"I do track, basketball, bowling, and bocce," he said.

However, Shilts's real love is running. He has won multiple medals in the years he's been running competitively.

"And I hope to go to the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida," he said.

For him, the Special Olympics is more than competing in the sports themselves.

"It gives me a lot of encouragement and it gives me time to connect with athletes and compete with them across the state of Wisconsin," he said. "It really is fun and enjoyable."

And on Saturday morning, he'll be raising money for the Special Olympics with others at Pinehurst Park, and even if they're not jumping into the water, they'll enjoying the outdoors.

"And come cheer me on as I sled down Pinehurst Park," Shilts said.

Money raised through the Polar Plunge benefits 9,000 athletes across Wisconsin.



