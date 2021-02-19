Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says troops clashed with drug smugglers on the border with Syria, killing two people and seizing a shipment of hashish and amphetamines. The military says it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs” into Jordan. The statement says “rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third.” It says the others fled back into Syria after the incident on Friday. Jordan is a close Western ally that hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.