India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say anti-India rebels have killed two police officers in an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city. Elsewhere in the disputed Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles. The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region. Police say militants sprayed bullets at two policemen near a police station in Srinagar city on Friday. Both died later at a hospital. Elsewhere, police say three militants were killed when police and soldiers entered a village in a southern district following a tip that militants were there, and a policeman was killed in a gunfight in a western area.