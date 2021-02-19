Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:52 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

De Pere 75, Green Bay East 50

Division I Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Beaver Dam 53, Slinger 38

Cedarburg 70, Germantown 63

Fond du Lac 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Kimberly 82, West De Pere 61

Menomonee Falls 74, Homestead 65

Neenah 80, Kaukauna 66

Oshkosh North 63, Oshkosh West 41

West Bend East 66, West Bend West 61

Division I Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 48

DeForest 66, Sun Prairie 51

Hamilton 77, Oconomowoc 62

Janesville Parker 73, Fort Atkinson 70, OT

Kettle Moraine 77, Waukesha South 43

Monona Grove 75, Milton 70

Mukwonago 80, Waukesha West 76, OT

Verona Area 66, Waunakee 65

Division I Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 69

Burlington 74, Muskego 70

Franklin 66, Greenfield 44

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 50

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Case 58

Wauwatosa East 65, Marquette University 36

West Allis Central 42, Oak Creek 41

Westosha Central 58, Waterford 52

Division I Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Appleton North 98, D.C. Everest 87

Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 63

Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Central 57, OT

Hortonville 67, Stevens Point 47

Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 50

River Falls 65, Menomonie 53

Division II Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Ashwaubenon 70, New London 53

Clintonville 51, Shawano 48

Denmark 71, Sheboygan Falls 47

Little Chute 68, Menasha 65, 2OT

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Plymouth 50

Notre Dame 63, Freedom 51

Seymour 73, Marinette 58

Xavier 95, Ripon 61

Division II Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 44

Edgewood 52, Sauk Prairie 49

Lake Mills 55, Whitewater 36

Monroe 57, Evansville 44

Stoughton 68, Waupun 42

Turner 61, Edgerton 56

Wisconsin Dells 62, Portage 47

Division II Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Brown Deer 89, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64

East Troy 75, New Berlin West 62

Grafton 71, Kewaskum 56

Martin Luther 59, Greendale 54

Pewaukee 89, Wilmot Union 66

Whitefish Bay 69, Pius XI Catholic 41

Whitnall 86, Saint Francis 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 47

Division II Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Altoona 94, Ellsworth 89

Amery 40, Ashland 37

Medford Area 66, Merrill 52

Onalaska 65, Black River Falls 36

Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 56

Rice Lake 76, Osceola 42

Somerset 78, New Richmond 75

Division III Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Bonduel 57, Oconto 56

Brillion 66, Kewaunee 38

Northland Pines 65, Amherst 49

Southern Door 67, Valders 65

St. Mary Catholic 89, Wautoma 68

Westfield Area def. Omro, forfeit

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79, Menominee Indian 60

Wrightstown 73, Peshtigo 53

Division III Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 59

Darlington 75, Belleville 61

Lake Country Lutheran 81, Markesan 33

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Marshall 54

New Glarus 54, Prairie du Chien 38

Poynette 55, Viroqua 52

Richland Center 62, River Valley 54

St. John’s NW Military Academy 76, Brodhead 68

Division III Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Dominican 61, University School of Milwaukee 47

Kiel 65, New Holstein 60

Mayville 60, Campbellsport 58

Milwaukee Academy of Science 122, Brookfield Academy 48

Oostburg 69, Random Lake 33

Racine Lutheran 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Shoreland Lutheran 53

St. Marys Springs 72, Lomira 49

Division III Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Aquinas 45, Mondovi 37

Cameron 77, Ladysmith 65

Neillsville 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

Prescott 57, Durand 52

Saint Croix Central 69, Unity 30

St. Croix Falls 63, Elk Mound 48

Stratford 71, Colby 53

Division IV Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Coleman 73, Crandon 26

Lourdes Academy 109, Manawa 59

Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Gibraltar 48

Roncalli 72, Mishicot 43

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Pardeeville 51

Shiocton 75, Reedsville 69

Division IV Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Auburndale 74, Pacelli 32

Bangor 73, Cashton 44

Blair-Taylor 82, Elmwood/Plum City 53

Hillsboro 54, Pittsville 43

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Wild Rose 30

Luther 48, Melrose-Mindoro 29

Necedah 60, New Lisbon 36

Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 46

Division IV Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Cuba City 119, Parkview 59

Deerfield 57, Dodgeland 36

Fennimore 67, Wisconsin Heights 43

Mineral Point 51, Southwestern 48

Randolph 90, Waterloo 51

River Ridge 51, Boscobel 48

The Prairie School 89, Living Word Lutheran 49

Division IV Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Clear Lake 75, Glenwood City 50

Edgar 76, Abbotsford 44

Fall Creek 64, Colfax 43

Hurley 75, Washburn 44

Marathon 75, Athens 64

Phillips 84, Flambeau 53

Spring Valley 65, Regis 49

Webster def. Grantsburg, forfeit

Division V Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Bowler 62, Marion 57

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 93, Suring 29

Gresham Community 81, Tigerton 60

Newman Catholic 58, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35

Oneida Nation 66, Lena 39

Prentice 58, Rib Lake 47

Division V Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus Catholic 53, Greenwood 36

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 93, Independence 49

Gilmanton 57, Alma/Pepin 41

North Crawford 49, Seneca 43

Port Edwards 65, Almond-Bancroft 39

Royall 66, La Farge 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Potosi 51

Division V Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Barneveld 61, Albany 55

Benton 57, Black Hawk 42

Cambria-Friesland 68, Rio 56

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, Sheboygan Christian 56

Hustisford 77, Fall River 35

Monticello 67, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44

Shullsburg 45, Belmont 35

Stockbridge 105, Young Coggs Prep 91

Division V Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Drummond 55, Mellen 40

McDonell Central 65, Bruce 46

Northwood 74, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

Owen-Withee 68, New Auburn 49

Siren 63, Luck 53

Solon Springs 66, Birchwood 50

South Shore 64, Bayfield 49

Turtle Lake 81, Frederic 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Greenwood 51, Granton 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content