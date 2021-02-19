Skip to Content

Friday’s playoff basketball highlights, scores

021921 Whitehall Eleva Strum BBB

(WQOW) - Friday's boys basketball regional semifinals scores:

Division 1

Sectional 1

River Falls 65, Menomonie 53

Division 2

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 76, Osceola 42

Altoona 94, Ellsworth 89

Division 3

Sectional 1

Cameron 77, Ladysmith 65

Division 4

Sectional 1

Fall Creek 64, Colfax 43

Spring Valley 65, Regis 49 - Spring Valley at Fall Creek on Saturday

Sectional 3

Blair-Taylor 82, Plum City/Elmwood 53

Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 46 - Whitehall at Blair-Taylor on Saturday

Division 5

Sectional 1

McDonell Central 65, Bruce 46

Owen-Withee 68, New Auburn 49

Sectional 3

Immanuel Lutheran 93, Independence 49

Gilmanton 57, Alma/Pepin 41 - Gilmanton at Immanuel on Saturday (game at Augusta High School)

