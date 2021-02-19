Friday’s playoff basketball highlights, scores

Friday’s playoff basketball highlights, scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's boys basketball regional semifinals scores:
Division 1
Sectional 1
River Falls 65, Menomonie 53
Division 2
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 76, Osceola 42
Altoona 94, Ellsworth 89
Division 3
Sectional 1
Cameron 77, Ladysmith 65
Division 4
Sectional 1
Fall Creek 64, Colfax 43
Spring Valley 65, Regis 49 - Spring Valley at Fall Creek on Saturday
Sectional 3
Blair-Taylor 82, Plum City/Elmwood 53
Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 46 - Whitehall at Blair-Taylor on Saturday
Division 5
Sectional 1
McDonell Central 65, Bruce 46
Owen-Withee 68, New Auburn 49
Sectional 3
Immanuel Lutheran 93, Independence 49
Gilmanton 57, Alma/Pepin 41 - Gilmanton at Immanuel on Saturday (game at Augusta High School)