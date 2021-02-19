Skip to Content

Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested after DUI stop

7:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon has been arrested in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence. Jail records show that the 47-year-old was booked into jail early Friday after an incident in a wealthy suburb of Orlando. Authorities say he slurred his words, seemed unsteady on his feet and had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the state’s legal limit for driving. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence. Damon was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team. He later helped the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

Associated Press

