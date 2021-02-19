Dutch government in 2-pronged bid to save coronavirus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has opened a two-pronged bid to save its coronavirus curfew. In a Hague courtroom, a lawyer urged appeals judges Friday to overturn a ban on the measure that was imposed earlier this week by a judge in an injunction filed by a group that opposes the national lockdown. In the nearby parliament building, senators are debating and expected to vote on hastily prepared legislation underpinning the 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. stay home order. If the senate passes the bill, the outcome of the courtroom appeal would become largely irrelevant. A clear majority of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, including a number of opposition parties, approved the legislation Thursday.