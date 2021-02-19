Celebrating 100 days of school by dressing as 100-year-olds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many students count down to when the school year ends, but kids at Manz Elementary are counting up to celebrate 100 days of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds.

"I think they don't run as fast as they used to when they were a kid. They have a beard or a mustache," said Liam Schank, a 2nd grader at Manz Elementary School.

Students and staff hobbled into class Friday as centenarians, decked out in big wigs, bifocals, canes and big comfy sweaters.

Classes also decorated their doors and had lessons like writing 100 adjectives for Black History Month or 10 sentences with 10 words each.

"It's great energy. It's a really fun, positive energy," said Principal Adam Keeton. "The staff has been tremendously willing to participate. We've had a lot of fun decorating our building. Events like this help us continue to create normalcy in what has been a pretty kind of sideways or upside down year."

Principal Keeton said they've had this tradition for many years, originally at the kindergarten level.