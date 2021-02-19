Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will make his first big appearance on the global stage as president Friday. He’ll offer Group of Seven world leaders and others a glimpse into his plans to dramatically reshape U.S. foreign policy even as he deals with a number of international crises coming to a head at the start of his presidency. Biden will participate in the G-7 meeting virtually Friday morning and address the Munich Security Conference a little later. Biden is expected to stress that the U.S. stands ready to rejoin talks about reentering the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration and to address economic and national security challenges posed by Russia and China.