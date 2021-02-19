Authorities identify man who died after escaping fire

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man who died moments after escaping a building on fire in Buffalo County earlier this week.

The fire at the "multi-family structure" on South Main Street in Fountain City was reported around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, when deputies arrived, both people who had been in the building were out and appeared fine.

Authorities say a short time later, one of the people who had escaped, Hermanda Richardson, 62, from Kenosha, had a "medical emergency" and died.

It is still not clear if that medical emergency was related to the fire.

Nicholas Heit was also in the building when the fire started but he was not injured.