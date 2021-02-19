‘Alone’: How Italian town with 1st known virus death fared

VO, Italy (AP) — Italy delivered the first shocking confirmation of locally transmitted coronavirus infections outside of Asia a year ago Sunday, with back-to-back revelations of cases in the country’s north. First, a 38-year-old man in the Lombardy region tested positive for COVID-19. By the evening, a 77-year-old retired roofer from the Veneto region had died. At the time, it the first known fatality from a locally transmitted case of the virus in the West and it set off alarm bells. In the days and weeks that followed, densely populated Lombardy would become the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak and, by the end of March, countries the world over would be under lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus.