What it will take to get everyone in Eau Claire County vaccinated by June

RN Madelyn Neumann received a COVID vaccine shot from RN Alicia Merten along with four other staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on December 17, 2020.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Doctor Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration have said they want to see the majority of the public vaccinated by June and Eau Claire County is sharing the same goal.

Eau Claire Health Director Lieske Giese saidshe believes the county is able to reach that goal.

Giese says about 78,000 Eau Claire County residents still need to be fully vaccinated which means the county would need to receive 5,200 first doses of the vaccine per week until June.

Giese said they have the capacity to put that many shots in arms but it all comes down to how much vaccine they're able to get their hands on.

"It's really very much dependent on volume of vaccine available," Giese said. "If we only get a small number of doses a week, it'll be impossible to vaccinate the really close to 80,000 people in this community that will be eligible."

Giese adds that if they had a one-dose vaccine to use like the one Johnson & Johnson is developing it would speed up the whole vaccination process and be much easier to reach that goal.

