US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

PARIS (AP) — Top European and U.S. officials have urged Iran to keep allowing international nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers. The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain met Thursday in Paris to discuss security in the region, and U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken joined them by videoconference. International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of its nuclear facilities next week if the West doesn’t implement its own commitments under the 2015 deal. Germany’s foreign minister said Iran is “playing with fire.” The accord has been unraveling since Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018. The deal aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.