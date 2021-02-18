Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Racine Horlick 53, Racine Park 36
Division I Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Germantown 74, Beaver Dam 54
Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43
Division I Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35
Division I Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Milwaukee DSHA 65, Waterford 29
Division I Section I=
Sectional Semifinal=
Hortonville 45, De Pere 43
Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
Division II Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Freedom 74, Xavier 57
Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21
Division II Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
McFarland 45, Jefferson 33
Reedsburg Area 76, Wilmot Union 49
Division II Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20
Pius XI Catholic 52, Martin Luther 47
Division II Section I=
Sectional Semifinal=
Onalaska 56, Medford Area 48
Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38
Division III Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56
Westfield Area 55, Bonduel 39
Division III Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56
Marshall 62, Lodi 35
Division III Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Howards Grove 51, Dominican 39
Oostburg 60, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55
Division III Section I=
Sectional Semifinal=
Aquinas 63, Northwestern 38
St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 41
Division IV Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47
Randolph 52, Crandon 47
Division IV Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Fennimore 48, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44
Mineral Point 63, Waterloo 60
Division IV Section I=
Sectional Semifinal=
Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28
Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54
Division V Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Assumption 63, Independence 49
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50
Division V Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Albany 56, Rio 48
Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30
Division V Section I=
Sectional Semifinal=
McDonell Central 50, Northwood 35
Prairie Farm 51, South Shore 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/