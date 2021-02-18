Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Chaska 5
Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Minnehaha Academy 3
Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0
Centennial 10, Osseo 2
Champlin Park 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Roseville 1
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Duluth East 2, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
Eagan 8, Burnsville 1
East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0
Edina 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Fergus Falls 6, Alexandria 2
Forest Lake 2, Stillwater 2, OT
Gentry 8, Owatonna 1
Hastings 5, Henry Sibley 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2
Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1
Lakeville South 7, Eastview 0
Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Mankato West 4, Rochester Century 1
Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3
Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3
Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0
Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Northfield 7, Red Wing 0
Orono 6, New Prague 1
Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3
Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1
Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1
Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2
Roseau 4, Warroad 3, OT
St. Thomas Academy 2, Mahtomedi 2, OT
Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2
GIRS PREP HOCKEY=
Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1
Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 2
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1
Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Fergus Falls 5, East Grand Forks 2
Gentry 8, Woodbury 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0
Irondale/St. Anthony 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Mankato East 3, Austin 2
Morris/Benson Area 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 2
Northfield 5, Red Wing 0
River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0
Rochester Mayo 6, Winona 1
South St. Paul 6, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0
Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1
Willmar 5, Marshall 0
