Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
10:32 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Chaska 5

Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Minnehaha Academy 3

Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0

Centennial 10, Osseo 2

Champlin Park 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Roseville 1

Delano 7, Waconia 0

Duluth East 2, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1

Eagan 8, Burnsville 1

East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Edina 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Fergus Falls 6, Alexandria 2

Forest Lake 2, Stillwater 2, OT

Gentry 8, Owatonna 1

Hastings 5, Henry Sibley 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1

Lakeville South 7, Eastview 0

Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Mankato West 4, Rochester Century 1

Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3

Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3

Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0

Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Northfield 7, Red Wing 0

Orono 6, New Prague 1

Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3

Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1

Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1

Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2

Roseau 4, Warroad 3, OT

St. Thomas Academy 2, Mahtomedi 2, OT

Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2

GIRS PREP HOCKEY=

Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1

Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 2

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1

Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Fergus Falls 5, East Grand Forks 2

Gentry 8, Woodbury 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0

Irondale/St. Anthony 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Mankato East 3, Austin 2

Morris/Benson Area 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 2

Northfield 5, Red Wing 0

River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0

Rochester Mayo 6, Winona 1

South St. Paul 6, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0

Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1

Willmar 5, Marshall 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content