Thursday’s Scores

8:56 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64

Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50

East Central 58, Onamia 45

Farmington 82, Burnsville 47

Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32

Jordan 50, Delano 43

Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52

Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65

Melrose 74, Albany 57

Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46

Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69

Roseau 72, Crookston 44

Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49

Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37

Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, Rocori 42

Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44

Cromwell 69, Carlton 26

Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32

Eastview 65, Eagan 46

Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49

Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22

Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41

Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53

Jordan 52, Delano 46

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17

MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23

Minneota 60, Lakeview 29

Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20

Osakis 60, Melrose 39

Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39

Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26

Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31

St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54

Swanville 57, Onamia 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

