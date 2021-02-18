Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64
Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50
East Central 58, Onamia 45
Farmington 82, Burnsville 47
Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32
Jordan 50, Delano 43
Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52
Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65
Melrose 74, Albany 57
Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46
Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69
Roseau 72, Crookston 44
Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49
Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37
Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 73, Rocori 42
Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44
Cromwell 69, Carlton 26
Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32
Eastview 65, Eagan 46
Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49
Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22
Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41
Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53
Jordan 52, Delano 46
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17
MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23
Minneota 60, Lakeview 29
Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20
Osakis 60, Melrose 39
Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39
Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26
Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31
St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54
Swanville 57, Onamia 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/