South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill banning most abortions in South Carolina is likely heading to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. He’s promised to sign it into law as soon as he can, which is expected to be Thursday. The measure is unlikely to take effect, however, as it faces almost certain challenges in court. The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday. The House will give it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster. A dozen states passed similar measures before South Carolina. All of them are tied up in lawsuits.