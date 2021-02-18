Slow steps towards an early spring-like warm up

Light snow fell overnight with a total of 0.2'' of light, fluffy flakes leading to potentially slippery roads Thursday morning. Flurries will continue on and off throughout your Thursday but temperatures take another step towards average.

With on and off flurries, new snow totals will be minimal with a dusting to a few tenths of an inch possible at best. Cloud cover will hold out the sunshine, but temperatures will climb back into the teens Thursday afternoon.

We'll top out in the upper teens before dropping back towards 0 Friday morning. Flurries will wrap up and we'll open to a partly cloudy sky. Friday will be a few degrees cooler before the warm up really gets going into the weekend.

Over the weekend, temps climb into the 20s and 30s. Late Saturday, a little snow will be possible before a potentially messy Sunday. As of now, Sunday's snow looks like it may produce a few inches of accumulation.

We'll see a surge of more spring-like temperatures with the chance at 40 across parts of western Wisconsin by mid next week.