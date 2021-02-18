Now at 13 days, Eau Claire’s negative low temp streak barely continues

The temperature this morning in Eau Claire bottomed out at -1, meaning the streak of low temperatures below zero continues. Still, it was the warmest low temperature since a low of +3° on February 5.

Tonight's low will once again be very close to zero, so there's a chance the streak not only continues tonight, but tomorrow night as well before warmer air starts to move in.

Highs today remained below Eau Claire's 30 degree average high by just under 15 degrees. Wind chills have made it feel colder at times, having dipped down into the single digits. Eau Claire picked up 3/10" of snow since yesterday evening, and most places saw similar totals. That was enough to make roads slippery but not cause major travel issues.

These flurries will linger tonight and possibly even tomorrow, but only a trace to another tenth of an inch or two of accumulation is expected. Futurecast shows these chances end tomorrow, though still with some cloud cover that will range from mostly to partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow night mean that temps will again fall to near or below zero, but again both tonight's and tomorrow night's lows are still much warmer than the air we've had over the past two weeks. Highs tomorrow will also be similar to what they were today before warmer air slowly arrives this weekend.

By Sunday, temps will warm to around the freezing mark for the first time since February 4, and there is also a chance for light snow with best chances of accumulations more than an inch staying south of Eau Claire, though a better picture on what will happen will hopefully arrive tomorrow evening.

Temps continue to warm early next week, and a high of 40 still cannot be ruled out! There will be a few chances for flurries or light snow, but nothing major is expected.