Massive storms, outages force tough decisions amid pandemic

DALLAS (AP) — Making decisions about risks large or small in the pandemic era is extremely difficult. But the storms and outages ravaging Texas and other states have added a whole new layer to the complex process. Do we open doors to the neighbors? Can we stay in a hotel, or that warming shelter? And what to do about hand-washing, the most basic of precautions, when there is no running water? Compounding the misery brought on by the disastrous storms has been their impact on the nation’s pandemic response. Tens of thousands of vaccine doses are stranded and inoculations have been canceled.