Libya’s new interim leader meets with Egyptian president

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s newly elected interim prime minister has held talks in Cairo with the Egyptian president as part of his efforts to galvanize support from regional powers to try an unite the fractured nation. Libyan Prime Minsiter Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah expressed his gratitude to Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday for his “honest and effective efforts” to end Libya’s conflict. He added that his government was looking forward to achieve a “comprehensive partnership” with the Egyptian government. Egypt was a key backer of Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, who had launched an offensive in 2019 to capture the capital, Tripoli, from the U.N.-supported government, initiating a new episode of civil war.