Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit by transgender fire chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a discrimination lawsuit by a former Georgia fire chief who says she was fired because she’s transgender. Rachel Mosby filed suit last year against the rural city of Byron, where she led the fire department for more than a decade until she was fired after 18 months of coming to work as a woman. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III threw out the case without ruling on the merits of Mosby’s discrimination claims. Instead, the judge found Mosby’s original complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was filed without a required sworn or notarized statement. Mosby’s attorney said he plans to appeal.