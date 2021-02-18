Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has returned two shepherds who recently crossed into Israeli territory back into Syria. The return appears to be in addition to a reported prisoner swap that Syria’s official news agency reported on Wednesday. It said that with the help of Russian mediation, Syria has negotiated the release of two Syrians held by Israel in exchange for an Israeli woman who entered Syria by mistake. The two were identified as a woman released from house arrest in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and a man who has been in Israeli custody since 2016. Syria was to return an Israeli settler woman who had entered Syria by mistake.