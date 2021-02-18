Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president

TOKYO (AP) — A woman has been named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. She’s former Olympian Seiko Hashimoto and she replaces 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after making sexist comments about women. The move could be groundbreaking in Japan where women are rare in the boardroom or in positions of power. The 56-year-old Hashimoto has been serving as the Olympic minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Hashimoto competed in three Summer Olympics in cycling and in four Winter Olympics in speedskating. She won a bronze medal in 1992 over 1,500 meters in speedskating. Her seven appearances is the most by any “multi-season” Olympian dating from the the first modern Olympics in 1896.